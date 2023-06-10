This morning, in the Bitonto countryside in the province of Bari, in the Torre di Regna district, soldiers of the Modugno Carabinieri Company intervened following the report of the finding a deceased man. The victim, 56 years old, originally from Terlizzi, soldier of the Italian Army serving in Altamurafor reasons to be ascertained, probably yesterday afternoon got stuck while he was working with his tractor in a piece of land he owned. The activities necessary to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident are underway.