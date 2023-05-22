Bitonto and TikiTaka Francavilla win race-1 of the women’s semi-scudetto. The new Coppa Italia champions came from behind, trailing 2-1 with 3′ left in Falconara. Cenese (already author of the momentary 1-1) and the usual Lucileia take care of overturning everything in the space of just 45 “. Less balance in the all-Abruzzo semifinal. Pescara, undefeated leaders of the regular season, collapsed in the second half under the blows of a wild Tampa: from Vanin the exclamation point: it’s 3-0.