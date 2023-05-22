The Italian Cup champions go to Falconara in race-1 of the semis. Abruzzese derby with strong yellow and red hues
Bitonto and TikiTaka Francavilla win race-1 of the women’s semi-scudetto. The new Coppa Italia champions came from behind, trailing 2-1 with 3′ left in Falconara. Cenese (already author of the momentary 1-1) and the usual Lucileia take care of overturning everything in the space of just 45 “. Less balance in the all-Abruzzo semifinal. Pescara, undefeated leaders of the regular season, collapsed in the second half under the blows of a wild Tampa: from Vanin the exclamation point: it’s 3-0.
THE BOARD
—
Here is the table for the women’s Serie A Scudetto playoffs:
Serie A Puro Bio – Playoffs, quarterfinals:
Women’s Pescara-Pelletterie 8-0 (game 1 4-0) 2)
Tikitaka Francavilla-Kick Off 6-4 (5-2)
City of Falconara-Lazio 7-2 (8-3)
Semifinals – Race-1 – 21/05 (race-2 26/05, possibly race-3 28/05)
X) Tikitaka Francavilla-Pescara Women 3-0
Y) City of Falconara-Bitonto 2-3
Finals (race-1 04/06, race-2 09/06, possibly race-3 11/06) Winner X-Winner Y
May 22 – 00:13
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Bitonto #Francavilla #step #final
Leave a Reply