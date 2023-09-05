Video captured by the surveillance camera showed a woman known as “Qiu” browsing through the appliances at a store in Fujian, southeast China.

Chiu is then seen examining her iPhone 14 Plus for a few seconds, then holds it up to her mouth and begins to nibble on the anti-theft cable.

After several attempts, she finally succeeded in detaching the device from its base and dropping it in her bag.

At first, this went unnoticed, but it didn’t take long and the police arrested her 30 minutes after she left.