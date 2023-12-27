Andria, dispute over a badly parked car degenerates: 59-year-old bites off the contender's ear

Due to a dispute over a parking space he bit off the opponent's ear: it happened a few days ago, in the afternoon, ad Andria. State Police officers arrested a 59-year-old man for grievous bodily harm. The police intervened after a phone call on the 113 emergency line. A woman reported having witnessed, near Piazza Catuma, the best-known place in the city, a argument between two people, during which one of them lost an ear (which the user on the phone said he had collected and placed inside a box). A police patrol went to the scene, where they found one of the two contenders, the 59-year-old, and the woman who had called 113, and found traces of blood at the point where the attack had taken place.

The other contender was first taken to the 'Bonomo' hospital and then, immediately afterwards, urgently transferred to the Plastic Surgery Unit in Bari to try to reattach the detached ear. The officers who intervened reconstructed, through testimonies and viewing the video surveillance system, the dynamics of the incident: a 59-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a 46-year-old man over a badly parked car, which prevented him from maneuvering easily.

After a few mutual slaps, when the fight seemed to be over, the 59-year-old tied the victim from behind, squeezing his left ear between his teeth so hard that he detached it completely. The attacker was arrested and subjected to temporary detention in prison for very serious injuries aggravated by trivial reasons. The investigations were coordinated by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Trani.

