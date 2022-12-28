Bitcoin accumulated a 66% devaluation in the year until this Tuesday (27), going from the level of R$ 260 thousand to the current R$ 88 thousand, thus becoming the worst investment of 2022. This is the conclusion of a survey carried out by Einar Rivero, TradeMap’s commercial head.

The loss of confidence is what led bitcoin to become the worst investment of the year in terms of profitability. The rise in interest rates around the world made risk assets less attractive and boosted fixed income. This generated a loss of liquidity in the crypto market, with investors disposing of digital assets.

Another factor that is related to the devaluation was the bankruptcies of several companies related to cryptocurrencies this year. Including the collapse of FTX, which was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, in early November. After realizing the company’s serious financial problems, investors rushed to withdraw the capital they held in the company, which resulted in the bankruptcy.

This year, bitcoin miners have been affected by rising operating costs and the falling value of Bitcoin. The profitability of miners is closely linked to the price of bitcoin, as they receive the cryptocurrency as a reward for solving complex mathematical puzzles to verify transactions on the blockchain. Rewards earned are often liquidated to fund operating costs.

Indeed, the crypto asset investor had many reasons to be concerned in 2022. And for next year, the scenario should not change. Bitcoin could remain under pressure as several miners are likely to go bankrupt, overshadowing improving macroeconomic conditions, according to investment giant VanEck.

“Bitcoin will test $10,000-$12,000 in Q1 amid a wave of miner bankruptcies, which will mark the bottom of the crypto winter,” said Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, in a text with perspectives for the year 2023.