The most popular cryptocurrency in the world, bitcoin, was predicted to grow to $ 100 thousand already in 2021. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the head of the crypto investment fund Hash CIB Yakov Barinsky.

A similar forecast was given by the head of the data analysis department of CEX.IO Broker Yuri Mazur, who expects bitcoin to grow to 90 thousand at the end of 2021 in a positive scenario, up to 50 thousand in a moderate scenario, a drop to just over 10 thousand in a negative scenario. However, according to him, the most likely is still the cost of bitcoin in the range of 25 thousand to 30 thousand dollars in 2021.

According to the president of the Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain (RACIB) Yuri Pripachkin, under a positive scenario, in the third quarter of 2021, bitcoin will cost 65-75 thousand dollars. In a negative scenario, its cost will be in the range of 10-25 thousand dollars.

This assessment is shared by the director of the Center for Social Matrix Technologies “Socioma” Vladimir Panushkin and the founder of the Tokenbox project Vladimir Smerkis. The first believes that bitcoin by the end of the year may cost 60 thousand dollars, the second does not exclude that during the year the cryptocurrency may rise to 50 thousand, but this will be accompanied by ups and downs in prices. Smerkis explains that the current sharp rise in the price of bitcoin is largely due to the limited emission of cryptocurrency. At the moment, more than 19 million bitcoins have been created out of 21 million possible.

The bitcoin price has hit several historic highs in the past few days. As of January 3, 2021, the cryptocurrency reached 34.5 thousand dollars. By the time of writing the material, its cost has slightly adjusted and rolled back to 33.7 thousand dollars, according to the data Coindesk… Over the year, bitcoin has risen in price several times – at the beginning of January 2020, it cost 7.4 thousand dollars.