Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone predicted bitcoin’s value growth to $ 400 thousand per coin within a year, reports Prime.
The analyst compared the current market situation with the situation in 2013 and 2017, when the rate of the most popular cryptocurrency peaked.
This year has been a watershed for Bitcoin, McGlone said.
“Bitcoin is transforming into a protective low-risk asset … On the road to becoming a global digital reserve asset. A leap in development in 2021, in our opinion, can turn bitcoin into a risk-free asset, ”he said.
As of March 28, Bitcoin is trading at $ 56,388 per coin.
