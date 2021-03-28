Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone predicted bitcoin’s value growth to $ 400 thousand per coin within a year, reports Prime.

The analyst compared the current market situation with the situation in 2013 and 2017, when the rate of the most popular cryptocurrency peaked.

This year has been a watershed for Bitcoin, McGlone said.

“Bitcoin is transforming into a protective low-risk asset … On the road to becoming a global digital reserve asset. A leap in development in 2021, in our opinion, can turn bitcoin into a risk-free asset, ”he said.

As of March 28, Bitcoin is trading at $ 56,388 per coin.