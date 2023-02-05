Savings surpassed inflation in the 1st month of the year, as well as BDRs, Ibovespa and Selic Treasury

Bitcoin was January’s best investment. It rose 39.67% in the 1st month of the year, going from US$ 16,564 to US$ 23,135 in the period. The appreciation of the cryptocurrency was well above the preview of the month’s inflation, as measured by the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index 15).

The rate was 0.55% in January. Other types of applications surpassed the percentage. Gold is up 6.52% for the month from $1,826.20 to $1,945.30. BDRs (brazilian depositary receipts) –which are assets issued in Brazil that represent shares of companies headquartered abroad– increased by 4.37%, from 11,066.25 to 11,550.14 points.

O Power360 already showed that the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), rose 3.37% in January.

Fixed income investments also performed better than the inflation forecast, such as the Treasury Direct Selic public bond maturing in 2025. It rose by 1.23% in the month. The high is driven by the high level of base interest, which is at 13.75% per annum. Even the Savings Account rose more than the January IPCA-15 rate: +0.71%.

On the other hand, the Ifix, the index that tracks the variation of real estate funds, fell 1.60% in January. The commercial dollar also devalued. It went from R$5.28 to R$5.08. The IPCA Treasury maturing in 2035 dropped 3.92% in the month.

Used to measure confidence in the Brazilian economy, the CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, dropped 18.17 points, reaching 232 points.

IN 12 MONTHS

There are 3 types of investments that surpassed the previous 12-month accumulated inflation: the Selic Treasury maturing in 2025 (+13.13%), gold (+8.29%) and the Savings Account (+8. 06%). The biggest drop was bitcoin, which retreated 39.95% in 1 year.