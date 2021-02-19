Bitcoin, the most used cryptocurrency, marked a new all-time high this Friday, the third of the week, and is already close to the level of US $ 52,900.

The cryptocurrency touched $ 52,894, though it later lost steam and settled closer to $ 52,600, according to Bloomberg data.

Bitcoin surpassed US $ 49,000 last Sunday following the decision of the US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to invest US $ 1.5 billion in this cryptocurrency.

The upward trend was accentuated after the payment company Mastercard and the bank BNY Mellon announce that allow the use of cryptocurrencies in their services, allowing bitcoin to surpass $ 50,000 and $ 52,000 on Wednesday.

Ether, the second most widely used cryptocurrency, hit a new record high at $ 1,949 on Thursday, and now stands at around $ 1,940.

