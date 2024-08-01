Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 01/08/2024 – 7:00

Bitcoin stands out as the asset with the highest appreciation in 2024 until July. According to a survey by economist Einar Rivero, from Elos Ayta Consultoria, the cryptocurrency appreciated 78.18% in the year. In July alone, the appreciation was 7.89%. In 12 months, it reaches 166.97%.

“This performance highlights the strength of cryptocurrencies in the financial market, despite their high volatility,” says Einar.

Next, BDRXs were the ones that appreciated the most in 2024, 41.47%, and also in 12 months, 51.99%. In July, the second largest appreciation was gold, 20.10%. “These assets stand out as safe options in times of economic uncertainty, offering protection against inflation and the devaluation of traditional currencies”, assesses the economist.

The third largest appreciation in July was that of the Ibovespa, with 3.02%. In the year and in 12 months, the third place was gold, with 20.10% and 23.85%, respectively.

On the negative side, Small Caps suffered the greatest devaluation in 2024, with a drop of 13.59%, and accumulated over 12 months, -13.35%. “This segment of smaller companies faces considerable challenges, reflecting the uncertainties and specific difficulties of growth and financial stability”, assesses Einar.

If the Ibovespa took off in July, in the year to date it has recorded the second worst performance, with losses of 4.87%.

See the rankings

Performance in 2024 until July

Performance in July 2024

Performance in the 12 months to July 2024