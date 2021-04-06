The decision of the head of the Central Bank, Miguel Ángel Pesce, known over the weekend via Twitter about a Eventual control of the entity over the purchases of cryptocurrencies made by bank customers, has already had the first judicial repercussion.

The request of the Central led to the presentation of an amparo in court to stop access to protected data on investors in digital currencies.

The presentation was in charge of the lawyer, Víctor Castillejo, who on Monday released the collective habeas data recourse, which he presented in the 10th National Court for Administrative Litigation.

The appeal was filed “In order to oblige the BCRA to eliminate the information collected and / or, failing that, to disassociate (not allow people to be identified) the data that it has requested”, as explained on his website.

The data protection law considers as a principle that must be explained in detail in order to what the information will be used and that what is requested is relevant in relation to what is being sought. And as an outstanding point of the regulations, it emphasizes that it is necessary to have the consent of individuals for their data to be used.

According to the Central’s request, banks must send information with the number and types of account enabled to receive and process money transfers from or to them; CUIT; real, legal and special domicile; denomination or social reason; list of authorities and representatives authorized to use the account.

Although they have already clarified from the entity that, for now, they are only doing polls to see if it is necessary to establish any regulation.

“As part of the process, the banks were consulted to know the volume and depth of the use or purchase of crypto assets,” explained days ago from the Central. And they added: “It is a common practice to ask banks for information on different topics of interest before advancing in the elaboration of regulations.”

As they expressed, “It does not mean that it will be regulated but that it is studying whether it should be done.”

Banking entities have time until tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7, to send the Central the required data to customers who have accounts to operate crypto assets or who have declared or are known to carry out purchase, sale or payment management operations with crypto assets.

