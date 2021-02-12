Bitcoin | Tesla announced it would buy 1.5 billion bitcoins – what exactly was that?

HS’s Youtube channel publishes current videos on the economy, foreign news and politics.

Tesla said it bought bitcoins for $ 1.5 billion. CEO of the company Elon Musk updated Twitter to #bitcoin and the value of virtual currency bounced 15 percent.

Tesla’s investment in the cryptocurrency sparked a debate over the breakthrough of bitcoin as a means of payment. This would be important for bitcoin to consolidate its position in the market.

But what’s the point of this for Tesla? What should you know about this? The video opens up key twists, briefly explained.

