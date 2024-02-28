Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/28/2024 – 16:50

This Wednesday, the 28th, bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, surpassing the US$ 60,000 barrier, the highest level since November 2021. The increase is associated with flows to spot bitcoin ETF funds in the USA, as well as the expectations for the next halving.

At 5 pm (Brasília time), bitcoin rose 5.30%, to US$ 57,346.37 (R$ 282,924.05), while ethereum rose 2.08%, to US$ 3,247.11 (R$ 16,019.94 ), according to the Binance.

deVere Group CEO Nigel Green believes that the cryptocurrency could renew its all-time high in the coming weeks. The highest price that bitcoin has reached to date was US$68,900, in November 2021, according to Dow Jones Newswires. “One of the main drivers of the recent rally is the growing interest and involvement of institutional investors through the introduction of bitcoin ETFs,” he commented in a report.

For Green, the approval of spot bitcoin funds gave institutional investors more accessible and regulated ways to enter the crypto market, bringing more liquidity and stability to the market and potentially mitigating some of the volatility typical of cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, “historical data suggests that halvings often precede substantial bull runs,” he noted. The next halving is expected in April.