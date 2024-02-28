AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/28/2024 – 20:05

The value of bitcoin approached, this Wednesday (28), its historical maximum, surpassing 60,000 dollars (297 thousand reais), and continued its meteoric rise since the approval of a new type of investment indexed to cryptocurrency.

In the early afternoon, bitcoin was quoted at around 60,301 dollars (R$ 298,797), approaching the record reached in November 2021, of 68,991 dollars (approximately 387,680 reais, in values ​​at the time).

The anticipation of the authorization of a new investment product that follows the price of bitcoin has contributed in recent months to a recovery in the cryptoactive's prices.

The cryptocurrency's price had declined at the end of 2022 after the collapse of several giants in the sector, such as FTX, the second largest cryptocurrency trading platform.

The new form of investment, a bitcoin indexed fund (ETF), theoretically allows a larger audience to invest in this cryptocurrency without having to purchase it directly.

It was approved on January 10 by the American market regulator, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The start of commercialization of this product “generated a new wave of optimism that skyrocketed transaction volumes”, highlighted Mikkel Morch, from the specialized fund ARK36.

Investment products linked to cryptoactives listed on the stock exchange have attracted, since the beginning of the year, around 5.7 billion dollars (R$ 28 billion, at current prices), according to estimates from asset manager CoinShares, published on Monday .