The price of bitcoin surpassed $ 50,000 on February 16, something unprecedented in the cryptocurrency sector. In addition, it continues to break records thanks to the interest of large banks and companies like Tesla.

London (AFP)

At 12:35 GMT on Tuesday, bitcoin cost $ 50,547.70, its all-time high.

Around 12:55 GMT it fell to $ 49,505.35, accumulating an increase of 2.7% in the session and more than 70% so far this year.

After its dizzying rise in 2020, the cryptocurrency has quintupled in value in a year.

But while some observers are wary of the volatility of this decentralized market, which is not based on any asset, others believe that the situation is very different from 2017, when prices had risen with the same enthusiasm before crashing in early 2018. .

“The growing interest of companies in cryptocurrencies has transformed the market compared to 2017,” said Neil Wilson, analyst at Markets.com.

Last week, electric car maker Tesla made a surprise announcement that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

The head of Tesla and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, does not hesitate to extol the merits of cryptocurrency on social networks.

In the same vein, the MicroStrategy group, an American software company, announced a raising of funds of 600 million dollars “to buy bitcoins.”

In addition, banking and financial groups are increasingly interested in bitcoin and last week the oldest bank on Wall Street, BNY Mellon, as well as MasterCard, announced new projects in the cryptocurrency sector.