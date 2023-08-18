The reasons are not entirely clear, but the final result is: bitcoin suffered a significant drop in its price last night, more than 7%, after its value collapsed in just 10 minutes. The setback pushes the cryptocurrency back to its two-month lows, just above $26,000, although it still accumulates a revaluation of close to 60% so far this year.

Among the arguments that are being considered to explain the decline are the continuity of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the increase in bond yields or the crisis in China, but the one that is gaining more strength has to do with information published by The Wall Street Journal.

The American newspaper published this Thursday that SpaceX, the aerospace company owned by Elon Musk, famous for its rocket launches, reduced the value of its bitcoin reserves acquired between 2021 and 2022 to 373 million dollars, and then sold them. That lack of confidence in the tycoon would have caused a moment of panic in the market, although after that abrupt collapse, its price stabilized.

Until not long ago, Musk was considered by cryptocurrency advocates as one of their own. More than that, they also harbored the hope that part of the wealth and influence of the controversial billionaire, owner of X (formerly Twitter) and head of the electric car company Tesla, would be dedicated to pushing the adoption of cryptocurrencies and its normalization. , and with them, make its price grow.

For a time, it seemed that it would. Musk went so far as to allow the purchase of Tesla vehicles with bitcoins in the United States in 2021, but after a few months, in one of his usual lurches, he changed his mind, causing a rout of investors who had landed on bitcoin after his initial decision. to accept it.

To this rectification we must add his usual flirtations with meme cryptocurrencies, whose value he made rebound at will on numerous occasions just by mentioning them in his X account to his tens of millions of followers (today there are 153 million), generating a wave of speculation. purchases and sales in a matter of seconds.

After reaching its all-time highs in November 2021 near $70,000, bitcoin sank to $16,000, entering a complicated phase that its supporters call cryptowinter. Today, although it has risen somewhat, it retains barely a third of its maximum value, and has been affected by the complaints filed last June by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance and Coinbase, the two main trading platforms. purchase and sale of these assets.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter