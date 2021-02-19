From the giants of American finance to Tesla, bitcoin, which exceeded $ 50,000 on Monday, is increasingly of interest to investors fascinated by its spectacular growth, despite concerns raised among many regulators.

On Wall Street, where cryptocurrency supporters were a minority in 2017, in its latest price rally, its supporters are now multiplying: BlackRock, the world’s first asset manager, or BNY Mellon bank, they announced that they were going to invest in the sector.

The evolution of bitcoin is spectacular: this Friday it reached $ 52,900. Thus, the first cryptocurrency is worth five times more than a year ago, and the set of bitcoins created since its launch in 2008 represents about a trillion dollars.

For professionals in the sector, such as the head of the European cryptocurrency sales platform Bitpanda, Eric Demuth, the case is clear: bitcoin is becoming in the “new digital gold”, sought after by investors who want to diversify their assets and protect themselves against inflation.

“Soon, we will find bitcoins in the reserves of central banks“, he predicts.

“It is a very volatile asset, very risky, but at the same time, 10 years ago we said that bitcoin is going to sink and it is still there,” says researcher Matthieu Bouvard, from the Toulouse School of Economics.

Mistrust

According to him, “the history of bitcoin is to go increasingly towards more organized markets”, which will reduce its volatility, although it is 10 times higher than in the stock markets.

At the moment, the heads of the monetary institutions they distrust this virtual currency, created by anonymous and managed by a decentralized network.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, warned in early February that bitcoin “it was not a coin” and that it was a “highly speculative asset”.

For Alexandre Baradez, market analyst at IG France, there is a “marketing aspect” Obvious: some companies “integrate low amounts of bitcoins in their treasury to show that they follow the technological current,” he summarizes. But the speculative fever has not yet reached Europe, he adds.

“It’s always the same, Europe embraces the technologies with two years of delay regarding the United States, “the Bitpanda manager despairs, thinking that the Old Continent can catch up in the coming years.

According to analysts at cryptocurrency specialist ByteTree, Europe represents only 10% of bitcoins bought by funds.

The Tesla effect

“It is mainly due to overly restrictive regulations”, estimates its founder, Charlie Morris, who does not believe that there will be European companies that will follow the model of Tesla. The electric vehicle maker, founded by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a fervent supporter of cryptocurrencies, just invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoins.

Digital giants like Google and Apple, with overflowing treasuries, are investing massively in the stock market, but Tesla has just scored a hit by investing in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

Not all investors like Elon Musk’s experiments. Since Tesla acquired the bitcoins, group action fell. This “cost them over $ 60 billion of market capitalization,” says one cryptocurrency market investor.

At the end of 2020, when prices started to rise, cryptocurrency fans were glad to see that the rise was due to professional investors, and not individuals, as in 2017, when prices soared and then collapsed. early 2018.

Many experts expect a more or less brutal price correction, although without giving up cryptocurrencies.

“As with the internet bubble, many new products related to bitcoin will disappear, but others, those that will be better capitalized, that will have more solidity, will remain”, estimates Alexandre Baradez.

Source: AFP

