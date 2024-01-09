Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/01/2024 – 22:51

An unauthorized message published on the profile of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the social network X this Tuesday (9) sent the price of bitcoin soaring, in a nervous market, which awaits a possible historic announcement related to cryptocurrency.

Shortly after 6pm, Brasília time, the price of the largest digital currency in terms of circulation rose to US$47,914, the highest price in more than 22 months, falling back minutes later.

The price soared shortly after the publication of a message on the SEC's profile on X (formerly Twitter) indicating that the Wall Street regulatory body had approved the long-awaited launch of bitcoin ETFs.

Minutes later, SEC President Gary Gensler announced on the same social network that the regulatory body's profile had been “compromised” and that an unauthorized publication had been made.

“This unauthorized tweet about bitcoin ETFs was not published by the SEC or its staff,” a spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

The American market has been speculating for weeks about the approval of the new asset, which would offer, for the first time, an investment option that replicates the yield of bitcoin without the investor having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly.

The SEC has in the past denied requests to make similar products available on the market, but at the end of October, a federal court in Washington confirmed that the regulatory body had no reason to deny asset manager Grayscale approval of its ETF.

The SEC has until tomorrow to comment on the oldest approval request currently under analysis, that of the investment company 21Shares.