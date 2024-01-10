According to the Commission, his profile on X was hacked; cryptocurrency value rose after false publication

The official US SEC (acronym for Securities and Exchange Commission) account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked on Tuesday (9.Jan.2024). A post was published that said that the body had approved the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs (funds traded on the stock exchange like a share). With the false information, the value of the cryptocurrency jumped and then sank.

The price of bitcoin rose to US$48,000 (about R$235,000) after publication and fell to less than US$46,000 (about R$225,000) when the SEC issued the correction. According to the The Wall Street Journalthe value of the cryptocurrency has more than doubled since January last year, in part due to expectations that the approval of ETFs would fuel purchases of the digital currency.



reproduction/investing.com Bitcoin variation on January 9, 2024

In the publication made by the SEC, later deleted, a speech attributed to the president of the Commission, Gary Gensler, said that “approval increases market transparency and gives investors efficient access to investments in digital assets within a regulated environment”.

Shortly afterwards, the SEC denied approval and said the X account had been hacked. “The SEC account on X was compromised and an unauthorized post was published. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products”, he wrote the Commission.