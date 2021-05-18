A report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States discovered cyber thieves. As detailed, they discovered that in the last six months cybercriminals they managed to steal about US $ 2 million becoming go through billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk to commit the scams.

According to the FTC, one of the most frequent forms of this type of scam is to announce that they will give gifts, “Multiplying any cryptocurrency that is sent to them”, for example.

They are false promises supposedly sponsored by celebrities. In this case, several posed as the creator of Tesla, a man closely associated with the crypto world. The cyber scammers put up a photo of Musk and ask that the cryptocurrencies be sent to a specific account and the promise is that in return they will receive a larger payment in the future.

Under that promise, people send cryptocurrencies directly to scammers’ virtual wallets.

On Twitter, for example, they use the same images of the businessman’s account, with a slight change in his name, and ask his victims to send coins to an account with the promise of receiving a larger payment in the future.

Another modality, of obtaining cryptocurrencies fraudulently, is the “investment” scam, the FTC said. Usually this involves impersonating a government authority or a well-known company.

“Sites use fake testimonials and cryptocurrency jargon to appear credible, But the promises of huge guaranteed returns are simply lies. But people report that when they try to withdraw the alleged profits, they are told to send even more cryptocurrencies and they get nothing in return, ”he added.

The FTC recorded more than $ 80 million in cryptocurrency scams between last October and the end of March 2021 for this type of fraud. Some 7,000 consumers reported having suffered this type of scam.

The Federal Trade Commission warned that these scams are increasing “more than ten times year after year “.

According to the FTC document, the main victims of cyber frauds are young people between 20 and 39 years old, 44% of the total reported losses are concentrated there. “Consumers under the age of 30 have lost more money to crypto scams than to any other type of scam”, in that period from October to March last.

People 50 and older were much less likely to report money losses.

Tips to avoid scams

The FTC has included some tips for those interested in cryptocurrencies:

Research before investing.

Search for the name of the company and the cryptocurrency by adding the terms “scam”, “review”, “complaint”, “review”, “scam” and “complaint”.