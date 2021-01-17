The rise of cryptocurrencies has not been immune to the pandemic and 2021 augurs a change in trend that is already taking place in the operation of many companies, including those in the automotive sector. In this sense there is already a pioneer company in our country in accepting bitcoins as a form of payment in the provision of their services, and more specifically within the automotive cleaning and hygiene sector.

Is about Alvato Luxury Detailing, which has incorporated this option in a clear commitment to improve operations, facilitate payments and enter a rising sector such as cryptocurrencies. And more now, where the legality and legitimacy in the use of this currency is endorsed by large companies such as Expedia or Paypal.

Bitocins are a virtual payment method, without the existence of paper or metal for analog use, which allows payments without intermediaries. That is, without the presence of banks and anonymously. Stored in a digital wallet, each user’s bitcoins are part of a virtual bank account that allows them to pay for goods and services to companies that support this form of payment.

Hernán Martínez Querol, CEO of Alvato, explains the reasons for implementing this payment method in your company. “We wanted to take a step forward in a sector that has exploded in 2020. Allowing a customer to pay for their car wash with bitcoins allows us to anticipate the economic reality of many people who want to explore new payment horizons. The Premium laundry customer, like the one we have, is restless and is very aware of all these developments. We wanted make payment options even easier and easier“, it states.

And it is estimated that in the vehicle washing sector, two out of ten people will pay for these services in cryptocurrencies in Alvato. And in just two years, these figures will double.