The exchange rate of bitcoin over the past day has fallen by a third against the background of the decision of the Chinese authorities, testify data resource Coindesk.

At the time of publication, one bitcoin was worth $ 36,846, which means a 15.1 percent drop in price in the last 24 hours. However, at 4:14 pm the price was equal to $ 33,919, which corresponded to a decrease of 37.2 percent.

On May 19, the People’s Bank of China (the country’s central bank) announced its position on the legal status of cryptocurrencies. According to the statement, any cryptocurrencies cannot be used in the country as a means of payment.

China is the world leader in the volume of mining – the creation of new units of cryptocurrencies as a result of issuing rewards for processing transactions in the blockchain system using special equipment, as well as the production of mining equipment.

In this regard, it is the position of Beijing that has a great influence on the global cryptocurrency market, while their turnover as an official means of payment has not yet been legalized in many countries of the world, including Russia. The People’s Bank of China is currently developing the digital yuan, which should become an additional form of money – after cash and non-cash.

Another factor that negatively affected the price of bitcoin was the recent statements by the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk. On May 17, he said that Tesla has already sold or is preparing to divest its crypto assets, which were valued at $ 1.5 billion.

He did not make such a statement in a direct form, responding to a post of one of the Twitter users, who wrote that Bitcoin holders would be disappointed with such a decision by Tesla. “Indeed,” Musk responded. However, even such a hint was enough for market investors to start getting rid of bitcoins.

These words contradicted his earlier statements. According to them, Tesla was supposed to hold onto the cryptocurrencies it already had. At the same time, the company stopped accepting bitcoins as a means of payment for electric vehicles, which was practiced before.

Together with bitcoin, the rate of the second most popular and capitalized cryptocurrency in the world – Etherium, whose creator Vitalik Buterin was recently recognized as the youngest crypto billionaire in the world, also collapsed. Etherium price at time of publication equaled 2605 dollars, which means a drop of 22.5 percent over the last 24 hours. At 16:14 Moscow time, it was equal to 2089 dollars, which corresponds to a decrease of 39.6 percent.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg call the incident a “bursting of the stock market bubble”, referring to the too rapid growth of the bitcoin rate in recent months. From the end of last year to mid-April, it grew 3.3 times – from $ 19,045. At the same time, many financiers believe that what happened will not lead to the collapse of bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Instead, it can signal the right time for new investors to buy at a low price. The entire history of cryptocurrencies, they say, is inextricably linked to “spectacular ups and downs.”

Also, the collapse of cryptocurrencies affected the cost of quotes of the largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which entered the American NASDAQ exchange through the IPO procedure in mid-April. then it became the first crypto exchange, whose shares are freely traded on the stock market. Analysts attributed the company’s success to the boom in cryptocurrencies, even though the securities fell sharply shortly after the start of trading.

At the time of the publication of the Coinbase promotion cost 223.23 dollars apiece, and the decline compared to the trading session on May 18 was 16 percent.