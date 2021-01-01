A man at a 2018 bitcoin screen at a blockchain conference in New York. Mike Segar / Reuters

Its most fervent defenders claim that bitcoin is the new gold. A safe haven in times of turbulence. Whether or not it is true, virtual currency is back. Its price has pulverized the historical highs of December 2017, catapulting this Thursday above $ 23,000, a rally end of the year that will turn 2020 into an extremely profitable exercise for its investors, thanks to an escalation of more than 400% from the minimum in March, when it was around $ 3,600 and everything indicated that it would not be immune to the pandemic.

Often stigmatized under the suspicion of the bubble, attached to a vertigo volatility where there are no strange upward or downward movements of more than 10% in a single day – much less common in other investment products – the acceleration seems to count this time with stronger arguments. “It’s not like the rise in 2017, in the last two months there has been a lot of positive news,” defends Raúl Marcos, cryptocurrency expert and CEO of carbon.com.

This good news is summarized in three: more and more institutional investors seem to have lost their fear of filling their portfolio with bitcoins, the PayPal payment gateway has announced that it will allow the use of cryptocurrencies on its platform, and banks such as the Swiss subsidiary of BBVA will authorize cryptocurrency deposits and transactions as of January 1, a step that other entities are studying to follow.

Raúl Marcos believes that the pandemic has not only not affected its value, but in an environment of falling stock markets, postponement of real estate operations, increased liquidity, and lack of profitable investment options, it has been positive. “While banks had difficulties, transactions with cryptocurrencies have not stopped, and with fiscal stimuli to face the pandemic, bitcoin has emerged as a defensive alternative against future inflation,” he says.

One of the biggest examples of the inflow of new money has been the software firm MicroStrategy. In August and September, he bought $ 425 million in bitcoins (almost € 350 million). And last week it raised another 650 million dollars (530 million euros) in a bond issue that it intends to allocate to continue acquiring the cryptocurrency. Its CEO, Michael Saylor, likes to compare bitcoin to Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James. “I already played basketball when I was between 9 and 18 years old, and although I was very talented, it was erratic and inconsistent. Then he grew up, and from 18 to 28 he destroyed all his opponents ”.

The simile, loaded with that visionary rhetoric sometimes used by those who see cryptocurrency as a safe bet, serves to defend that bitcoin has reached adulthood when it is about to celebrate its 12th anniversary. In that time, its dizzying progress has been repeatedly compared to the speculative fever for Dutch tulips in the seventeenth century, and there have been no shortage of warnings against it from governments, Wall Street heavyweights, central banks or prestigious university professors, but those voices seem to have been muted in recent months, amid a wave of favorable movements.

S&P Dow Jones has announced that it will launch an index with the 550 most traded cryptocurrencies in 2021. And even JP Morgan, the largest US bank, has taken a 180 degree turn in its approach, following allegations of fraud launched by its CEO, Jamie Dimon, in 2017. “The long-term upside potential is considerable if it competes more intensely with gold as an alternative, ”read a note from its analysts in October.

Last week, the entity went much further, and again fueled expectations after it was learned that the investment arm of the insurance firm Massachusetts Mutual Life invested 100 million dollars in bitcoins. He calculated that if the fever continues and pension funds and insurance firms in the US, the EU, Japan and the UK put just 1% of their funds in bitcoin, they have the potential to absorb an additional $ 600 billion. New gasoline for a fire that only grows.

Are we facing the definitive normalization of bitcoin? If not, at least the rise of more than its price by more than 170% this year has silenced the worst omens of those, like Harvard University professor Kenneth Rogoff, who announced its collapse and gave it a price. real close to zero. His track record, with the huge crash of 2017 in mind, is the biggest warning against those jumping on the bandwagon. But for now the party continues. And music continues to sound invulnerable to risks such as its price lurch, the threat of fraud, its technological dependence or the possibility of a more determined intervention by governments to regulate it.