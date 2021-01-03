The cost of bitcoin exceeded 34 thousand dollars, again updating the historical maximum, as evidenced by the trading data.

So, on the Binance exchange, as of 08.30 Moscow time, the cost of bitcoin was set at $ 34,102, according to the CoinMarketCap portal, bitcoin rises in price by 16.56%, to $ 34,193.

Recall that at the beginning of November, Bitcoin for the first time since 2018 exceeded the 15 thousand dollars mark. In December, the cost of this cryptocurrency was already more than 20 thousand dollars, which became a new historical maximum. The previous record was set in 2017.