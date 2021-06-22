Bitcoin’s price has fallen sharply. The cause is the Chinese government that is increasingly tougher against the crypto currency.











Bitcoin has dropped from more than 35,000 euros in two days to about 30,000 euros on Tuesday evening. That is a loss of almost 15 percent. The cause of the sharp decline lies in China. The government is working hard to completely ban cryptocurrencies. For example, 26 so-called crypto mines were closed by order of the authorities. These are companies that are engaged in mining bitcoins.

Ban

The government went one step further by banning banks and payment services such as Alipay from trading cryptocurrencies or handling cryptocurrencies. This makes trading bitcoin in China seriously difficult.

After the news became known, the price of bitcoin fell rapidly. China is an important country for the currency. The crypto mines, actually warehouses full of computers, process the transactions in the cryptocurrency. As a reward for this, the crypto mines receive new bitcoins. And most of the mines in the world are in China. In addition, the coin is very popular as an investment.

fight

The Chinese government is stepping up its fight against cryptocurrencies. The government is critical of the enormous amount of energy required to mine bitcoins. In addition, the increasing popularity of bitcoin creates financial risks. If the price collapses, there are many duped investors. And the government is concerned about the increasing use of bitcoin by criminals.

This is not the first time that the Bitcoin price has fluctuated significantly. Earlier this year, the crypto currency reached a price of more than 60,000 euros.

