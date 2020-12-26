The cost of bitcoin has exceeded the $ 25 thousand mark, updating the historical maximum, reports RIA News.

On the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, as of 06.36 Moscow time, the cost of bitcoin settled at $ 25 thousand, but immediately crawled down. At 06.50 Moscow time, the cost of bitcoin was $ 24,908.

A few days ago, it was reported that the price of bitcoin exceeded the $ 24 thousand mark.

Recall that on December 1, bitcoin at the auction reached a historical maximum, reaching $ 19,915, exceeding the maximum value of December 2017, when the cryptocurrency was worth $ 19,891 per unit. Bitcoin crossed the $ 20,000 mark for the first time on December 16.