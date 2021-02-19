The cost of bitcoin during the trading session reached 56,175 thousand dollars, as evidenced by the portal data CoinDesk…

Note that the price of the cryptocurrency has renewed its historical maximum again.

On the eve of Bitcoin rose by 3.22%, at its peak, reaching 53.262 thousand dollars. A day earlier, it was reported that the price of the cryptocurrency exceeded $ 52,000, continuing to grow for the fourth week in a row.

The rise came after Tesla, controlled by American businessman Elon Musk, announced that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin as part of its updated investment policy. At the same time, Musk said that he considers Tesla’s investment in bitcoin reckless.