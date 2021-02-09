The price of bitcoin during the trading session reached 47.550 thousand dollars, as evidenced by the portal data CoinDesk…

The cost of the cryptocurrency for the third time in a few hours broke a historical record. It was also reported today that the price of bitcoin has increased to 46.15 thousand dollars.

The growth came after Tesla, controlled by American businessman Elon Musk, announced that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in this cryptocurrency as part of its updated investment policy.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the UK accidentally threw out the hard drive of his computer with 7,500 bitcoins. The man announced his intention to find the discarded item by organizing excavations at a local landfill.