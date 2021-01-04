The price of the most popular cryptocurrency in the world – bitcoin – has plummeted. This is evidenced by the data Coindesk…

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has lost approximately 12 percent. At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency costs about $ 29,850. According to Coindesk, the minimum recorded value on January 4 was $ 28.2 thousand. At the same time, after a sharp drop, there is a rebound in the charts.

RIA News notes that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, costs $ 28.5 thousand. The agency notes that it has collapsed by more than 15 percent.

The bitcoin price has hit several historic highs in the past few days. Over the year, bitcoin has risen in price several times – at the beginning of January 2020, it cost 7.4 thousand dollars. After that, Bitcoin was predicted to grow to $ 100 thousand already in 2021.

In December, it became known that about 19 million bitcoins were mined in the world, and in 2021 their number will reach 21 million. However, demand will continue to exceed supply, and the cryptocurrency will continue to rise in price next year. At the same time, from three to five million bitcoins are forever lost due to forgotten passwords or damage to mining equipment.