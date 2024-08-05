On Monday, August 5, the rate of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, collapsed. In the morning, it cost less than 50 thousand dollars per coin: this turned out to be the sharpest fall since 2021.

The cryptocurrency market has lost hundreds of billions of dollars

Bitcoin has fallen 18 percent in the last 24 hours, and has lost almost a fifth of its value in two days. The second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has fallen 20 percent in a day, and at one point, Ether fell to $2,100, the lowest this year.

on $400 billion crypto market capitalization has decreased

In total, since Sunday evening, the total capitalization of the crypto market has fallen by more than $400 billion. The collapse was the result of a complex interweaving of macroeconomic factors and growing geopolitical tensions. Among the key factors influencing the Bitcoin rate, experts highlight the upcoming elections in the United States, which traditionally introduce an element of uncertainty into the country’s economic policy.

Bitcoin reacted painfully to the situation in the USA

In addition, on Friday, August 2, the US published statistics. It shows that the number of people employed in the non-farm sector increased by 114 thousand. This was one of the weakest indicators since the beginning of the pandemic. A month earlier, the number of people employed increased by 179 thousand. The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose for the fourth month in a row to 4.3 percent. According to the report, the number of new jobs was lower than expected. These data raised concerns about a possible recession and affected investor sentiment.

Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

As a result, signs of weakness in the U.S. economy triggered a slump on Wall Street and a drop in Treasury yields, which fell 3.77 percent, marking a the lowest level from July 2023.

The fall also occurred in other markets

The most striking example is Japan. The Nikkei 225 stock index (the key indicator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange TSE, which includes shares of 225 of Japan’s largest companies) at the end of trading on August 5 lost more than 10 percent. At the peak of the collapse, the index fell to 31,156.12 points, the depth of the fall reached 13.23 percent. Investors have already called what is happening a historic event. In terms of scale, the collapse turned out to be greater than Black Monday in 1987, when the index fell by 3,836.33 points (by 14.9 percent).

Photo: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

In this case, the decline in quotes was also the result of multidirectional factors. As written by Bloomberginvestor confidence has collapsed not only due to worsening economic data in the US. The rising yen and tightening of monetary policy have also had an impact: following a recent meeting, the Japanese Central Bank raised the rate from 0-0.1 to 0.25 percent, a 15-year high. As a result, the Topix index, one of the key ones for the Japanese stock market, has fallen by 9.2 percent in two days. This was the most significant drop since 2011, when the Fukushima accident occurred.

Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Global oil prices also fell, with the benchmark Brent falling below $76 per barrel for the first time since January 9, 2023. The price of WTI oil futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.17 percent to $72.66 per barrel. Weak data on the US economy, which further increased the risk of a recession that would hit commodity demand, explained Dmitry Babin, expert at BCS World of Investments.

Russia has not been spared by what is happening on the global market. At the start of Monday’s trading session, the Moscow Exchange Index (IMOEX) fell by 1.85 percent, dropping to 2845.47 points. The last time this happened was more than a year ago, on July 10, 2023.