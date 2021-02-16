The price of the most popular cryptocurrency – bitcoin – once again broke its previous historical record and set a new one. This is evidenced by the site data CoinDesk…

So, according to the service, the price of the cryptocurrency reached $ 49,950 at 7:15 am Moscow time. Over the past 24 hours, the value of bitcoin has risen by 6.38 percent.

On the morning of February 14, bitcoin gained 2.95 percent during the trading session as of 9:12 am Moscow time. Then the price of the cryptocurrency reached $ 49,265.

Bitcoin’s sharp rise began after Tesla announced that it was buying a $ 1.5 billion cryptocurrency and indicated that it would begin accepting bitcoin as a means of payment for its products “in the near future”.