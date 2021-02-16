The cost of bitcoin has once again broken a historic record. Cryptocurrency in the morning of February 16 began to cost more than $ 49.6 thousand, according to trading data.

By 7:22 Moscow time, bitcoin began to cost $ 49,605, according to the portal CoinMarketCap, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges.

On the exchange Binance at the same time, the mentioned cryptocurrency grew by almost 6% – up to $ 49,541, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

Earlier, the price of bitcoin set a record on February 14, exceeding $ 49 thousand.

Prior to this, the price of bitcoin updated its historical record on February 9, then it exceeded $ 48 thousand. Quotes grew on the news that the American company Tesla invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin.

Experts believe that this growth may continue. As the executive director of the capital market department at Univer Capital, Artem Tuzov, told Izvestia on February 9, Bitcoin has all the prerequisites to test the $ 50 thousand mark.

On February 12, the Chairman of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina warned of the growing risks of investment in cryptocurrencies. According to her, the rise in bitcoin prices only shows the potential for volatility of private cryptocurrencies.