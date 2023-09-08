AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/07/2023 – 17:37

Bitcoin, President Nayib Bukele’s bet to boost the Salvadoran economy, completes two years, this Thursday (7), as legal currency in El Salvador, with a very restricted use, without generating confidence in the population.

On September 7, 2021, bitcoin began to circulate legally in the country, driven by the president. Bukele wanted remittances sent from abroad to circulate at a lower cost and for Salvadorans, 70% of whom were outside the financial system, to become banked en masse.

However, two years later, “the objectives pursued […] have not been achieved, people hardly use it, they don’t trust bitcoin very much,” independent economist Carlos Acevedo explains to AFP.

“The experiment didn’t work, we are living in a crypto winter”, adds the former president of the Salvadoran Central Reserve Bank.

– “It is a steal” –

Despite Bukele’s great popularity for his “war” on gangs (90% approval), the head of state has so far failed to convince his compatriots of the benefits he attributes to bitcoin.

For 71% of Salvadorans, cryptocurrency “has not helped at all to improve the family economic situation”, according to a survey by the Universidad Centroamericana (UCA), released in May.

In the streets of the capital, San Salvador, the rejection of digital currency is palpable.

“I don’t see any use in that money, it’s simply propaganda. Where’s the benefit? There is no benefit. It’s a bad investment,” said Juan Antonio Salgado, 65, in statements to AFP. “It’s a robbery,” he says, referring to the volatile price of the cryptocurrency.

– “There is no trust” –

Bukele was confident that remittances from families residing abroad, which represent 21% of Salvadoran GDP, would arrive massively in cryptocurrencies, but this did not happen.

To channel bitcoin transactions and sending remittances, the government created the “Chivo Wallet” system, but only 1% of the 4.71 billion dollars (just over R$ 23 billion, at current prices) sent from abroad between relatives arrived in the country through this digital wallet between January and July this year, according to the Central Reserve Bank.

“People don’t really have confidence in a cryptocurrency, whose value changes from one moment to the next, and in the country, people prefer to use cash,” explains independent economist Julia Martínez, a former UCA academic, to AFP.

When Bukele introduced bitcoin, the measure was not favored by multilateral organizations and was questioned by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, who warned of the high volatility of the asset.

– “Bitcoin City”? –

For the time being, “it cannot be said that the government failed” with bitcoin, as “its price could rise from one moment to the next and the scenario would be different”, reflects Acevedo.

In September 2021, when it began to be used in El Salvador alongside the dollar, the cryocurrency was close to 45,000 dollars (approximately R$ 233,000 at the time) and about two months later it jumped to 68,000 dollars (R$ 377,000 ).

After this appreciation, Bukele, very regular on social media, announced with pomp, during an act on a beach, his plan to build “Bitcoin City”, a city close to the Gulf of Fonseca, which would work with thermal energy from a volcano.

El Salvador would issue around US$1 billion (about R$5 billion) in bitcoin bonds to finance the initiative. It is not yet known when these bonds will be launched on the international market and the urban project has not moved forward.

Currently, bitcoin is quoted at just over $25,500 (approximately R$ 127 thousand).

The Salvadoran government made public the purchase of 2,381 bitcoins, without disclosing the amount invested. The last acquisition was made on June 30, 2022, when it acquired 80 bitcoins.

On November 17, 2022, Bukele announced that El Salvador would buy one bitcoin a day, although the government has not revealed whether this actually occurred.

Independent economist César Villalona explains to AFP that bitcoin “does not exist in the local economy”, because in El Salvador “everything” is paid in dollars: wages, services and purchases in commerce.

Others see possibilities in this cryptocurrency.

YouTuber José Francisco Ayala, 38, says that using bitcoin is a matter of “learning” and knowing how to use technology. “We go forward, not backward. As we learn, we insert ourselves in this environment”, he guarantees.