Despite the prevailing “bearish” mood, the cryptocurrency market has been in a local anti-trend for the last month and bitcoin may fall to new lows of $ 9-12 thousand. Ivona Gutovich, COO of Green Crypto Processing, gave this forecast to Izvestia on Thursday, August 4.

“Investors exhaled, analysts are starting to write that bitcoin has found a bottom, but we continue to believe that there is a significant risk of falling and reaching new lows for bitcoin – $ 9-12 thousand,” the expert said.

She emphasized that the entire history of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, shows that August is not the best month for investors.

“An analysis of the behavior of the world’s first cryptocurrency, adjusted for halving, shows that the probability of a coin growth in August is extremely small. In addition, the crypto market is under pressure from conflicts in the geopolitical arena,” said Gutovich.

According to her, this unpleasant situation can be aggravated by the consequences of the struggle of regulators in a number of countries with inflation, so the forecast for bitcoin for August is “red” in a “bearish” trend, the risks of updating the lows are not excluded.

“In light of the Taiwan crisis, the aggravation of the situation in Serbia, the technical recession in the United States (when GDP declines for the second quarter in a row, but Washington is asked to call the current state of the economy not a recession, but a “necessary slowdown”), as well as the correlation of the crypto market with the S&P 500 index a local uptrend under the pressure of the global market may end in one day. The next major event that can give a boost to the market and determine its mood is the elections on November 8 [в палату представителей США]”, — said the COO of Green Crypto Processing.

At the moment, it can be argued that the cost of cryptocurrency can collapse by 60-70%, the specialist suggests.

The expert also noted that bitcoin is still immature, and for this reason, serious players have begun to invest again in gold and other precious metals.

Gutovich added that if the bitcoin rate breaks the $15,000 mark, it will destroy the entire cryptocurrency industry, and the altcoin rate will start to fall after that. She stressed that this will cause panic, the flight of players from assets, investors will start selling cryptocurrency, fixing losses, as a result of which the situation will only worsen.

Of all the more or less positive, one can name only the cleansing of the cryptocurrency market from “bubbles”: projects that offer a truly working product will be able to survive, the specialist emphasized.

At the end of July, the price of bitcoin increased by more than 8%, to $22.6 thousand. The total daily trading volume of this cryptocurrency amounted to $714.34 million on the cryptocurrency exchange CoinDesk. According to the exchange data, as of August 3, bitcoin has risen in price to $23.3 thousand.

On July 16, the cost of bitcoin fell to $17.6 thousand. This happened for the first time since November 2020, when this cryptocurrency began to cost less than $18 thousand.

Analyst Alexander Brazhnikov predicted the dynamics of the Bitcoin exchange rate until 2025. In his opinion, in 2023-2024, bitcoin will begin to grow and by the end of 2024 it will reach $100,000.