The price of Bitcoin fell more than 5%, on Monday, to its lowest level in more than 5 months, as the largest cryptocurrency in the world abandoned the level of $ 40,000.

“Cryptocurrencies are likely to remain under pressure as the Federal Reserve reduces its liquidity injections. Bitcoin could end up in 2022 with less than $20,000,” said economist Jay Hatfield.

Launched as an idea in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, Bitcoin celebrates 13 years since it was first traded in 2009.