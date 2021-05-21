On Saturday, May 22, the Bitcoin Pizza Day, which commemorates the day the first commercial transaction with bitcoins was made: the sale of a pizza.

For the celebration, the Argentine cryptocurrency exchange Decrypto announced that it will give 10 thousand pizzas to all new users who register on the platform until Friday, May 21, through an alliance with Hell’s Pizza, Mudra and Rappi.

Those who share a photo of the pizza they received on their social networks, follow and tag the platform for buying and selling digital assets on social networks will also participate in the raffle for $ 3,000 in bitcoins. The winner will be announced on Monday, May 24.

#BitcoinPizzaDay

On May 22, 2010, programmer Laszlo Hanyecz bought two pizzas in exchange for 10,000 bitcoins. At the time the purchase demanded the equivalent to 41 dollars, about 450 million dollars at current price.

“Bitcoin Pizza Day is a historical event that marks a before and after in the use of cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin. Eleven years ago a user paid 10,000 bitcoins for two pizzas, thus making the first commercial transaction in bitcoins. At that time it was impossible to imagine that, as of today, that amount would be worth more than 400 million dollars, “explained Javier Lanusse, co-founder of Decrypto.

“It is difficult to predict how much those 10,000 will be worth in 11 years, but I have my suspicions that it is going to be a stark, astronomical figure,” he added.

“There is growth of Bitcoin for a while, not only in its price, but also in its technology, in its value and in the space that people will give it for our own freedom,” he concluded.

Stock tokens

Days ago, Decrypto began to allow the purchase and sale of tokens of United States companies from Argentina. Thus, local users can trade shares of Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google and Yolo in the same way as they do with any other digital asset.

Decrypto became the first Latin American platform with certified tokens on the bitcoin network with RSK, one of the safest smart contract blockchains in the world. Users can buy tokenized assets that can be split without the need to purchase a whole one.

Despite the high volatility, the cryptocurrency market does not stop growing. Photo: AFP

Tokenized assets can be bought or sold against USDT -Tether dollar or crypto-dollar-, without commission or hidden expenses. It is a process by which the value of an asset is digitized and becomes a token, with representation in a blockchain, and has the characteristic of being able to be divided.

A token can be acquired by anyone, anywhere, which results in more investors being able to access that market. Tokenization, as it uses blockchain technology, is decentralized, secure and efficient, also allowing transactions to be carried out without the intervention of third parties.

About Decrypto

The exchange was born at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It closed last year with a volume of operations of 7,500 million pesos and almost 100,000 registered users.

Unlike other platforms, users can operate in both pesos and dollars, for the purchase and sale of bitcoin, DAI and USDT. The minimum to deposit in pesos is 5,000 and in dollars, 250.

SL