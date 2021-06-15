Bitcoin cryptocurrency is still volatile. In the sense that a push or braking of Elon Musk is enough to make it spin like a top or nail it. Ever since the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX backtracked, saying that Bitcoins weren’t eco-friendly, the market has reacted in a sprawling way. This happened about the middle of last May, and Musk hasn’t talked about the subject since; rather, he focused on Dogecoin, as always by sharing memes and posting smilies on Twitter.

Since then, however, there has been a correction: Musk has in fact written on Twitter that Bitcoins will once again be available for the purchase of the electric cars he produced. But on the condition that the consumption of renewable energies will be certified for at least 50% of the currency extraction process (mining). “Tesla sold about 10% of its Bitcoins to show that a position can be liquidated without impacting the market. When there is confirmation of a reasonable use of renewable energy by miners (about 50%), Tesla will reactivate Bitcoin transactions“Wrote Musk in response to an entrepreneur who accused him of manipulating the market to her advantage.

After posting this Tweet, Bitcoins resumed their run, re-establishing positive market sentiment. Although there may be other ups and downs as it takes very little to change the direction of the wind. The adoption of Bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador was also announced in recent days, another important event for the cryptocurrency. Beware of Musk’s Twitter account, then.