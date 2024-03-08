Once again, cryptocurrencies are at the center of the international financial scene, with the Bitcointhe digital currency par excellence, exceeding the threshold of $70,000 this Friday.

This notable fact marks a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency, surpassing its previous record of $69,191.9 reached just a few days ago.

A historic rise

The relevance of this achievement is indisputable, considering that after bottoming at $38,509 earlier this year, Bitcoin has seen an impressive rise of over 80%.

This rally not only underscores the volatility inherent in these digital currencies, but also investors' growing confidence in cryptocurrency as a legitimate investment vehicle.

The recent approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin by the SEC (United States Securities and Exchange Commission) has been a key catalyst behind this boom.

The decision has opened the doors for a broader segment of investors to participate in the cryptocurrency market, thereby increasing liquidity and potentially stabilizing price volatility.

Factors behind the rise of Bitcoin

However, analysts suggest that the increase is not solely due to the SEC's intervention.

Other elements, such as the anticipation of a possible decrease in interest rates and the approach of the next Bitcoin halving (event that halves the rewards for mining the cryptocurrency), have also played fundamental roles.

It is important to understand that, unlike traditional currencies issued by central banks, Bitcoin is generated through a decentralized process known as mining.

This mechanism ensures not only the creation of new currencies but also the integrity and security of the entire transaction system.

Reflections on real value

Despite the jubilation that accompanies the new record, it is crucial to maintain a balanced perspective. Adjusted for inflation, the current value of Bitcoin is still below its peak in November 2021.

To break that adjusted high, Bitcoin would need to reach approximately $76,544.11.

This point highlights the importance of considering not only nominal values, but also the real purchasing power of investments.

As enthusiasm around cryptocurrencies continues to grow, investors would do well to remember the previous cycles of hype and correction that have characterized this market.

Where is Bitcoin going?

Looking ahead, the outlook for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general remains uncertain.

While institutional adoption and regulatory developments may provide additional impetus, factors such as fluctuating interest rates, changes in monetary policy, and the development of alternative technologies could significantly influence its trajectory.

What is clear is that Bitcoin has managed to establish itself as a non-trivial component of the global financial ecosystem.

Its ability to overcome future challenges will depend not only on technological innovations and user adoption, but also on the evolution of the regulatory framework and public perception of its value and usefulness.