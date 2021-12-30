The year 2021 consolidated the penetration of cryptocurrencies among the general public, with Bitcoin as the main exponent of the immense group of digital currencies. Volatile and coexisting with real-time speculation on the internet, cryptocurrencies tested the nerves of investors who celebrated intense rallies one day and racked up gigantic losses the next day.

At the beginning of the year, the BTC rose 120% and reached close to US$ 64,000 on April 13, setting previously unimaginable records for the currency. Less than two weeks later, it plummeted to $49,000 (see chart below).

+ Musk says Tesla will test dogecoin as payment for some products

In mid-July Bitcoin dropped below US$29,000 and returned to the same level recorded in January, when it hit a streak of historic highs. In November, the currency hit a record again and reached US$ 67,000, its highest value so far.

It weighed negatively against the most famous crypto in the world a Chinese government’s heavy regulation against the currency mining system. China is one of the countries with the highest concentration of mining servers in the world. Digital currency enthusiast Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, also played the number 1 speculator and flirted with Bitcoin and Dogecoin on several occasions. With each new tweet, one of the two coins rose or lost value in the next instant.

On the other hand, Tesla started to accept Bitcoin as one of the payment methods for electric cars and El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt BTC as its currency. Furthermore, banks around the world started to embrace cryptocurrency and gave a little more solidity to the digital market.

Coinbase, Exchange listed on Nasdaq, set record with a $86 billion IPO in April and became the largest cryptocurrency company in the world.

The growth of ‘memecoins’ and NFTs

The so-called Memecoins – another facet of this bustling market mainly on social media – also marked the year of cryptocurrencies. Assets with dogs stamping the main brand, or any other internet meme, have broken the bubble of classic seriousness that has always moved Wall Street and traditional markets around the world.

According to Reuters, Dogecoin, launched in 2013 as a bitcoin mirror, soared more than 12,000% until May and dropped 80% until December. The movement showed that investing in coins that play with the likes of online users isn’t always that risky how much was thought a few years ago.

THE emergence of non-fungible tokens (NFT) it also allowed cryptocurrencies to fly firmer, as it is possible to buy land, special items, dolls and anything else in games and virtual environments using cryptocurrencies.

In March, a digital artwork by artist Beeple was sold for nearly $70 million at an auction hosted by Christie’s. According to Reuters, this was one of the three most expensive pieces auctioned by a living artist.

In the third quarter, sales with NFTs moved US$ 10.7 billion and rose 8 times in relation to the previous three months.

