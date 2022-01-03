By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – 2TM, which owns the cryptocurrency brokerage firm Mercado Bitcoin, announced the start of commercial operations for Bitrust’s digital custodian, after nearly seven months of operations in the pre-operational phase.

According to the head of business development at Bitrust, Paloma Sevilla, the company will first hold bitcoins and extend the service to other cryptocurrencies in the first quarter of 2022.

The executive explained that none of the private keys that give access to cryptoactives are stored in the cloud, with the entire management infrastructure having the server installed in a structure contracted by the company, which ensures that the assets are kept offline, protected from hackers .

“Despite being already consolidated in more developed markets, in Brazil those who end up meeting this demand are still the brokers, which were not created solely for this purpose,” explained Paloma, in a note.

According to her, Bitrust uses tools that also allow tracking of risky activities and unusual transactions, in addition to detecting portfolios that are under sanctions and restrictions.

The rapid growth of the digital currency market and the consequent expansion of cases of theft of these assets has increased the demand for custody services.

Weeks ago, B3 itself signaled plans to start offering custody of cryptocurrencies in 2022.

(By Aluísio Alves. Edited by Beatriz Garcia.)

