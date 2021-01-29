Billionaire Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk once again shook the soapy universe of cryptocurrencies. It was enough that include “#bitcoin” in your Twitter bio so that the price of the most popular cryptocurrency increases 20% in just a few hours. This afternoon, the price of bitcoin was down a bit but exceeded $ 37,000, after two weeks of relative stability. The data corroborates the enormous influence of Musk, who has almost 44 million followers on the bird’s social network.

About to turn 50, this baby boomer became a real headache for financial analysts and traders. Consecrated as a true high-tech rock star, his every comment has a full impact on the global stock and alternative markets, such as cryptocurrencies.

Born in South Africa and a compulsive tweeter, Musk is the main protagonist in the revulsive war between the big Wall Street hedge funds and the anonymous gamblers clustered on Reddit. As the Pied Piper of Hamelin and aware of his communication power, Musk tweeted “Gamestonk !!” along with a link. from Wallstreetbets online forum from Reddit and the share price of GameStop Corp, a video game retailer on the brink of bankruptcy, increased twenty-fold in less than a month.

In a short time it went from US $ 17 to US $ 327 which allowed it to reach a valuation of almost US $ 24,000 million. There are other highly undervalued stocks (including BlackBerry, Nokia and the American theater chain AMC) that are part of the same game, which in investor jargon is known as “short selling.”

Behind Reddit are hundreds of thousands of small investors who seek to twist the arm of hedge funds through an app called Robin Hood, which allows you to buy and sell shares from your cell phone. The “short selling”, or selling short, a tactic allowed on Wall Street, involves “renting” a share for a few days and in that period sell it on the market and then buy it again. The objective is purely speculative.

The bet is to buy a share at a price in the future, wait for it to rise and buy it back to credit the difference. It is a high-risk, short-term operation that these days would have caused losses estimated at US $ 5 billion to large “lender” funds.

One of the big losers of these strong stock market movements was Melvin Capital, a fund that, forced by circumstances, closed its short positions on GameStop. Although they denied the bankruptcy, its administrator, Gabe Plotkin, acknowledged to the US network CNBC that they had suffered great losses. There is a key piece of information. Melvin capital had predicted that Tesla shares were overvalued. Musk was aware of it and apparently claimed the affront.

The issue illustrates Musk’s enormous influence and the advancement of new technologies, social media and platforms for trading financial markets digitally. Owner of the second largest fortune on the planet (US $ 181,000 million), the creator of Tesla is an exponent of the new generation of entrepreneurs “influencers”along with Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese giant Alibaba, and the creator of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. They contrast with the profile of the “old” technology evangelists, such as Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and even Jeff Bezos. The other aspect that markets distort is the emergence of the new breed of investors, whose decisions are no longer informed by the financial numbers of the companies, but by the behaviors of their leaders.

Like everything high stakes game, Musk’s tweets don’t always pay off. Faced with a recent attempt to change WhatsApp security policies, the billionaire posted “Use Signal,” an alternative messaging application, as a recommendation on Twitter. In a few minutes, something predictable, Signal’s shares rose 6,300% and in a short time went from US $ 0.60 to US $ 38.70. But the company that created the app is not listed on the Nasdaq and the one that took advantage of “the error” was a homonymous North American family company (Signal Advance), which achieved an astonishing capitalization in a few hours.

