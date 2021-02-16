FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Bitcoin is approaching the $ 50,000 mark again. On the night of Tuesday, the rate of the world’s most famous and most important digital currency rose to $ 49,938, but then lost some of its value again. Most recently, the price on the Bitstamp trading platform was around $ 49,000 but still within reach of the symbolic brand above Monday’s level. Bitcoin had already risen to almost $ 50,000 on Sunday, but then dropped to around $ 46,000 on Monday.

Bitcoin has been flying high for weeks and months, and has recently accelerated again. Bitcoin had cost half as much at Christmas. In late summer, the rate was around $ 10,000. The course was last driven, among others, by the electrical manufacturer Tesla and its boss Elon Musk.

The company claims to have invested billions in Bitcoin and intends to accept the digital currency as a means of payment in the future. Musk himself repeatedly drew attention to the digital currency via Twitter. Tesla’s involvement raises hope that other companies could follow suit, which would increase Bitcoin’s adoption.

The credit card company MasterCard no longer seems averse to crypto money. Raj Dhamodharan, responsible for digital assets at Mastercard, wrote in a blog last week that the group wanted to allow transactions with selected cryptocurrencies. In addition, they are in close contact with central banks that are working on their own digital currencies.

And more and more professional investors are eyeing the digital currency. As the news agency Bloomberg reported on the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter, an investment arm of the US bank Morgan Stanley, which is also geared to growth stocks, is considering adding Bitcoin to the list of possible investments.

The crypto currency boom is also fueled not least by the glut of money from central banks and important industrialized countries. In the Corona crisis, the central banks are already loose Monetary policy designed even more generously.

The states support consumers and companies through high spending, which increases the national debt burden sharply. This development could result in increased inflation that would devalue traditional currencies. Some investors are therefore increasingly asking for alternative investments such as digital currencies./zb/stk