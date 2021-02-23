Exchange indicators indicate that the most popular cryptocurrency bitcoin after the opening of trading decreased by 5.13%. TASS.

According to the Coindesk portal at 05:46 Moscow time, bitcoin reached $ 51.363 thousand. As of 05:50 Moscow time, the bitcoin rate was at the level of $ 51.257 thousand (-5.33%).

Recall that on February 21, the price of the cryptocurrency exceeded $ 58 thousand, updating the historical maximum.

The previous record was set on Tuesday, February 9, when bitcoin showed an increase of 23.28%, its value exceeded 48 thousand dollars. After that, the price of bitcoin fell for two days in a row.

Earlier, the Russian expert gave a forecast for the rate, and also spoke about the dollar and euro rates under the current situation in external financial and commodity markets.