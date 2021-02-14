LONDON (Reuters) – Soaring Bitcoin To a new record high and approached $ 50,000 on Sunday, benefiting from a record high after Wall Street and Main Street increasingly adopted the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin price reached $ 48,700 on Sunday morning, up more than three percent. And it was traded as high as 49714 dollars earlier today. The value of the cryptocurrency has risen nearly 70 percent so far.

After a long period of traditional financial firms avoiding this currency, it appears that Bitcoin and other virtual currencies are increasingly entering the mainstream as a routine asset and payment method.

BNY Mellon Bank said last week that it had created a new unit to help customers retain, transfer and issue digital assets just days after Elon Musk’s Tesla Corporation has unveiled an investment of nearly $ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency It will soon accept payment as a form of purchase of its cars.