Bitcoin entered levels never seen before on Tuesday, surpassing the all-time highs of $69,000 set in November 2021. In these more than two years, The cryptocurrency has gone through multiple crises, hit by a vicious circle of collapses, bankruptcies and judicial investigations that left TerraLuna, Three Arrows Capital, Celsius, Voyager and FTX, among other relevant players in the sector, by the wayside. This string of bad news generated a crisis of confidence to which bitcoin was not immune, sinking its price to $16,000 in November 2022, a two-year low. Nobody knew it then, but it was also the beginning of a recovery, at first slow and hesitant, but which in recent months has taken on cruising speed. thanks to the approval of bitcoin ETFsexpectations of interest rate cuts by central banks and the halving which will reduce the supply of bitcoins in circulation by half. It is up more than 60% so far this year.

Once it has entered new territories, the big question that investors, detractors and regulators are now asking is where its ceiling is. Within the crypto industry, the atmosphere is one of victory. “If we look back at other times when bitcoin has broken highs, we see that it does not usually stop there, but multiplies its previous maximum by two or three. I don't like to say numbers, but in this new cycle we could see it at 150,000 or 160,000 dollars,” says Raúl Marcos, CEO of the Carbono.com platform. A recent report from the American bank JPMorgan is more cautious, and speaks of an imminent correction after such a vertical rise.

More information

The so-called FOMO (acronym for Fear of missing out, or fear of being left out). Many individual investors who have watched the price of bitcoin rise and rise from the sidelines and have not ridden the wave waiting for a price drop that has not occurred to buy cheaper, may choose not to wait any longer. Added to this is the media resonance of the news of the historical maximum, with global impact, which brings to millions of potential buyers the idea that bitcoin is making money for those who own it. As Álvaro D. María, author of The bitcoin philosophythese highs mean that no one who has bought bitcoin and has not sold or lost them is in losses right now.

On the contrary, it is penalized by the fact that the market has already been able to discount a good part of the phenomena that are encouraging its price, such as the halving —a halving of the reward given to miners for validating bitcoin transactions that occurs every four years—that will reduce the supply of available bitcoins, scheduled for April. It also remains to be seen if the strong pace of entry of new investors through the ETFs that began operating in the United States in mid-January is maintained. These instruments are breaking records: the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), managed by BlackRock, has been the fastest ETF in history to reach $10 billion under management, taking less than seven weeks.

Finally, the vertigo may weigh that the price has risen so much too quickly, without the pauses to settle that usually accompany advances considered healthy and non-speculative, although in an investment as emotional as that of bitcoin, due to its high volatility, it is The validity of these parameters, which do usually serve for actions, is doubtful. And the ups, like the downs, tend to feed off each other.

End of crypto winter

The value of bitcoin is now close to a trillion and a half dollars, similar to the stock market capitalization of Alphabet, the owner of Google. But the change in sentiment has not corrected his critics. Institutions such as the European Central Bank have warned that these numbers lack justification as they do not have any support from solid assets. In a recent blog post, two of its economists claim that the real value of bitcoin is zero, and maintain that it has failed in its purpose of becoming a global and decentralized currency.

These messages have had no impact on the price of bitcoin. Its investors have long since disconnected from the criticism, wherever it comes from, and now, immersed in what they call a bull runor what is the same, a new cycle of bonanza, seem to have kept in a hidden place of memory the hard time through the crypto winter, when wallets turned red and many proclaimed the explosion of the bubble.

Among the collateral effects of this new wave of money into the crypto universe, the so-called meme currencies, highly speculative and once very popular despite their risks, are even flourishing again. One of the best known, Dogecoin, which uses a Japanese Shiba Inu dog as its symbol, has doubled its value in one month to $23 billion (as much as Telefónica). Pepecoin has even gone further, which uses as a claim a meme of the controversial Pepe the frog, with more than 1,000% revaluation in the last 30 days. It exceeds 3,000 million dollars in capitalization.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

The Five Day agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope receive it

To continue reading this Cinco Días article you need a Premium subscription to EL PAÍS

_