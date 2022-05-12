Bitcoin continues to collapse. In the past few hours it has touched the minimum levels of the last sixteen months. A stock market disaster that, however, there are those who try to avoid by moving in a politically unscrupulous way. This is El Salvador, a Central American country protagonist of an interesting story to say the least. For some fascinating, for others disturbing, with the fate of the strong leader of the Central American state who also depends on the fluctuations of the famous bitcoin.

Bitcoin continues to collapse to 16-month lows

Let’s start with the data. These days cryptocurrencies are at the center of a sell-off that led to the collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD, precipitated within 24 hours of almost 70%, sparking panic in the world of virtual currencies. According to the CoinMarketCap website, something like $ 200 billion in value was burned in one day. Bitcoin, meanwhile, has plummeted to 16-month lows, causing a rush to abandon risky assets like tech stocks. The world’s most popular digital currency has dropped to as low as $ 26,970, the lowest level since 28 December 2020, to then settle at $ 27,870, its lowest since January 2021. In the last eight sessions, Bitcoin has lost a third of its value ($ 13,000).

As has happened several times in the past, there are those who flee, selling after buying at the highest levels, those who hold the position and those who raise, buying at sale prices convinced that it is only an empty passage. It is the case of El Salvador, with President Nayib Bukele making a large Bitcoin purchase on behalf of the country he led himself. He bought 500 Bitcoins taking advantage of the minimum price, trying to take advantage of hypothetical and foreseeable future rebounds. In fact, he had to pay an average price of just under $ 31,000 for a total purchase of around $ 15 million.

This is not a sporadic case, but is part of a long-standing strategy prepared by the Central American country. On June 9, 2021, the government of El Salvador has published in the official gazette the legislation that makes the digital currency Bitcoin legal tender in the country. The law went into effect on September 7, 2021. El Salvador is the first country in the world to formally make bitcoin a legal tender, it’s too early to say what the implications are globally, but one thing is sure it is certain that this is the first domino to fall under wider global adoption.

El Salvador trapped by Bitcoin’s volatility

Bitcoin has never been and is not a currency. There are shops and platforms that accept cryptocurrency, but using it as a tool to buy goods is marginal. According to most analysts, volatility is too high to ensure the stability needed to fix consumer prices. The latest swoop is just a confirmation of how far Bitcoin is from being a widespread and alternative payment system to fiat currencies such as euros or dollars.

Despite the evidence, El Salvador has adopted Bitcoin as its official currency. And now that it has collapsed, it has bought 500 Bitcoins – the largest single purchase ever made by the state – to replenish the public coffers. Bukele’s bet, however, has not fully paid off so far. The country’s economic situation is complicated, and the collapse of Bitcoin has further complicated things.

An 800 million dollar bond is due to expire in January 2023, with the risk that a possible default will continue to rise. The International Monetary Fund has made itself available to lend a hand to El Salvador but only if the Bukele government decides to abandon Bitcoin as legal currency. According to the IMF, in fact, Bitcoin “exposes state coffers to the volatility of cryptocurrency prices”. A position adopted and shared somewhat by all rating agencies, which in fact evaluate the El Salvador titles such as “junk”, junk risk.

El Salvador at risk of default. The IMF: “We only help you if you drop the Bitcoin”

The ups and downs of the market, together with the weakening of the institutions of El Salvador cost the country its credit rating, which is widely used by the market to define the risk of debt default. A low credit rating results in an increase in the interest the government has to pay to creditors. Furthermore, a “junk” rating, as in the case of El Salvador, prevents the country from accessing global markets to issue more debt.

The downgrade reflects the increased financial risks resulting from a greater dependence on short-term debt, from payment of 800 million dollars due in January 2023, from a still high fiscal deficit, uncertainty about further multilateral financing and rising external financing costs, Fitch said in February. The agency expects debt to reach 86.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year“raising concerns about medium-term debt sustainability,” the company analysts said.

But Bukele does not give up and continues to push the Bitcoin button. For what reason? There are actually three. Increase the efficiency of international remittances international remittances, decrease the percentage of non-banked people: about 70% of the population of El Salvador does not have a bank account. Bitcoin technology could allow a larger portion of the population population to have easier access to financial services. And finally, reduce dependence on the US dollar. A requirement that seems to be common to many.

