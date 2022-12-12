bitcoins able to come from nature – can you imagine that? Some people do and that’s exactly why it’s born “Bitcoin Bloem”: bitcoin flowers! The idea was born in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, from a group of people who saw the phenomenon of the new currency as extremely unecological; in fact, in order to make even a little money, it is necessary to operate computers capable of crunching data 24/7. And that takes away energy, more money, and a lot of pollution that, on Earth, could be dramatically reduced in favor of nature.

And the thought of this group is just that! By scraping together ideas, they came to the conclusion of having to create a greenhouse capable of creating virtual currency without having to resort to a lot of bad technological energy. We are talking about a decidedly healthier use of technology; in fact, the greenhouse in question it is heated by unused electricity and reused, instead of the classic natural gas. But where does this electricity come from?

Bitcoin Bloem will revolutionize the world of virtual currency

“This operation does not produce co2. We reduce natural gas and use renewable electricity which means it is better for the environment, we are actually improving the environment instead of destroying it by doing the opposite” said one of the group’s founders.

On their social networks it is possible to find lots of useful information, advice and demonstration videos of this decidedly technological greenhouse. Not only that, because the results of the group’s hard work in creating the so-called are also shown “mining” for the most famous virtual currency in the world. And their work is repaid by the flowers and plants which periodically manage to give color and vivacity.