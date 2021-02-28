Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in the past three weeks, to $ 44,570, according to data from the Coindesk portal.

Over the past day, he lost 6.14%.

Recall that after a sharp rise in price to 58 thousand dollars, the cost of bitcoin fell by 16%. The rise in the cryptocurrency rate began after Tesla announced that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin.

Then the shares of Elon Musk’s company began to fall following the cryptocurrency, and the businessman himself lost billions of dollars.

We add that in Russia it may be allowed to transfer bitcoins by inheritance.