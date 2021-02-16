The price of the most popular cryptocurrency – bitcoin – once again broke its previous historical record and set a new one. This is evidenced by the site data CoinDesk…

So, according to the service, the price of the cryptocurrency reached $ 50 thousand at 15:40 Moscow time. Over the past day, it has risen in price by five percent. Over the year, Bitcoin has grown by about 400 percent. It took a little more than a month for the cryptocurrency to rise in price by 10 thousand dollars.

Bitcoin’s sharp rise began after Tesla announced the purchase of a $ 1.5 billion cryptocurrency. The auto giant said it will begin accepting bitcoin as a means of payment for its products “in the near future”.

Also, the head of Tesla, Elon Musk, posted a bitcoin hashtag on his Twitter account on January 29. After that, the cryptocurrency rate soared from 32 to 37 thousand dollars. “Looking back, we understand that it was inevitable,” the billionaire wrote about Bitcoin. The tweet helped the cryptocurrency skyrocket 15 percent in 30 minutes.