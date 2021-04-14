Bitcoin has updated a historical record, its value reached $ 64 thousand.This is on Wednesday, April 14, according to the portal data Finam…

During the trading session, at 07:41 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency increased by 0.65%.

The previous high was set on April 13, 2021. Then the cost of bitcoin reached $ 62.7 thousand.

On April 1, it became known that market participants made forecasts for the growth of the value of the cryptocurrency up to $ 100 thousand, since the stimulating measures of the US government will allow the population to expand investments in it. So, for example, the leading strategist of the investment company Exante, Janis Kivkulis, said that in the future, the price for bitcoin will be up to $ 100 thousand and more.

Vladimir Smetanin, CEO of the Swiss financial company Newcent, also suggested that Bitcoin will reach $ 80 thousand in the summer, and by the end of 2021 it will rise in price to $ 100 thousand.

In February, experts interviewed by Izvestia predicted a drop in the value of this cryptocurrency to $ 30 thousand. The main reasons were criticism from the head of the US Treasury Janet Yellen, as well as the profit taking of the digital currency and a smooth exit from the crisis.